Russian citizen Leonid Ryzhikov, who is suspected of murdering five military personnel and one civilian in the Kharkiv region, will remain in custody for 60 days without the right to bail.

In court, Ryzhikov pleaded guilty and stated that he committed the crime out of fear. He faces 10 to 15 years in prison or life imprisonment.

The suspect also told reporters that he does not plan to request an exchange to Russia.

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Source: Suspilne

On October 13, in the Kharkiv region, an unknown assailant killed five Ukrainian servicemen using an automatic weapon. The circumstances of the incident have not yet been clarified.

The SBU detained a servicemember suspected of passing information to Russia’s FSB about the positions of Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk region. According to the investigation, a machine gunner from one of the Unmanned Systems Forces brigades transmitted data on the unit’s movements, its combat missions, and the results of Russian strikes. He also marked the locations of troops and equipment on digital maps and photographed military facilities.

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