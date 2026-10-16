President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that following potential agreements in the energy sector, international partners may begin lifting other sanctions against Russia.

In particular, restrictions could be eased regarding the banking sector, the chemical industry, and certain Russian individuals.

According to Zelenskyy, he is confident that this is a real possibility. At the same time, the president did not specify exactly which energy agreements he was referring to or which countries might initiate the lifting of restrictions. For now, this is a prediction, not a confirmed decision.

Separately, the head of state emphasized the need for diplomatic support from partners to use frozen Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine.

Kyiv is keen to ensure that Russia cannot recover these funds until the issue of their allocation to support Ukraine is resolved.

Prior to this, Zelenskyy was invited to Budapest for talks with Magyar.

The day before, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels on a working visit, where he met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. The parties coordinated steps to strengthen Ukraine’s security and expand defense supplies.

European Union leaders plan to ask Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to tone down his public criticism of U.S. President Donald Trump.

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