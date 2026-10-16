Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara met with service members from combat units to discuss the needs of the front lines, the effectiveness of command and control, and ways to reduce casualties among Ukrainian defenders.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the Airborne Assault Forces, the Marine Corps, mechanized and assault brigades, the Azov Regiment, and other units of the Defense Forces.

Khmara emphasized that the Ministry of Defense’s decisions must be based on the military’s actual combat experience. According to him, technology, tactics, and weapons are constantly changing, so the Ukrainian army must adapt more quickly and acquire modern combat capabilities.

Special attention was given to sharing successful practices among commanders across units. The goal of the collaboration between the Ministry of Defense, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the General Staff is to minimize losses among Ukrainian troops while simultaneously increasing losses among the Russian occupiers.

Source: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has received over 650 requests to examine Russian weapons.

Earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine instructed the Ministry of Defense to organize the free transfer of samples of destroyed and captured Russian military equipment to foreign museums for exhibition.

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