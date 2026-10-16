In Kamianets-Podilskyi, the fall break has been rescheduled for December

In the schools of Kamianets-Podilskyi, the fall break—which was supposed to begin in late October—has been postponed to December. City council officials explained that this decision was made to use energy resources more efficiently.

“In the general secondary education institutions of the Kamianets-Podilskyi city territorial community, a decision was made to postpone the fall break until December 14. This decision is driven by the need to use energy resources efficiently, ensure a stable educational process, and take into account the current security situation,” said Mayor Mykhailo Positko.

According to him, postponing the break will allow schools to take advantage of the favorable weather conditions in October and November for learning, as well as reduce the consumption of heat and electricity during the winter cold snap.

In October and November, students will attend school as usual according to their approved schedules.

This was reported on Friday, October 16, by the city council’s press service.

Fall Break in Ukraine: When Schoolchildren Will Have Time Off and Whether the Dates Can Be Changed.

Due to the difficult situation in the power grid caused by Russian shelling, emergency power outages have been implemented in Kyiv and several regions by order of Ukrenergo. As a result, previously published scheduled power outage schedules are temporarily suspended.

On the morning of October 8, following yet another attack by Russian terrorists on Kyiv, emergency power outages were implemented in the capital.

Read us on