Fuel Prices in Ukraine on October 11: Where Gasoline and Autogas Are Most Expensive

As of Sunday, October 11, 2026, Ukrainian gas station chains had not changed their prices for gasoline, diesel, and autogas. According to the data provided, the highest fuel prices remain at the OKKO, WOG, and Socar chains.

On Sunday, the Socar, KLO, UPG, WOG, OKKO, Ukrnafta, and BRSM-Nafta chains left their prices for gasoline, diesel, and autogas unchanged.

As on the previous day, the most expensive fuel is available at OKKO, WOG, and Socar gas stations.

After prices fell in early summer, the Ukrainian market faced a sharp rise in gasoline and diesel prices in late July. In August, the price increase gave way to stabilization, and the wholesale price of diesel fuel began to decline.

At the same time, retail prices do not always react immediately to changes in the wholesale market. Experts attribute this to the time lag between the purchase of fuel and its sale at gas stations.

“Prices rise quickly but come down much more slowly,” explained expert Mykhailo Honchar.

Ukraine is heavily dependent on imported petroleum products, so prices at Ukrainian gas stations depend on the situation in the European market.

Several key factors influence the final price of fuel:

the purchase price of petroleum products;

logistics and delivery costs;

the exchange rate;

inventory levels and consumer demand;

the situation on the European fuel market.

Russian attacks on Ukraine’s port infrastructure are putting additional pressure on costs. Due to damage and risks to maritime shipments, some fuel deliveries must be rerouted via land, which can increase logistics costs.

Consequently, even as wholesale prices decline, fuel prices at gas stations may remain stable for some time, as the retail market reacts to changes with a lag.

On October 9, the price of automotive gas changed at Ukrainian gas stations, while prices for gasoline and diesel at leading premium chains remained largely stable. At the same time, some operators lowered prices for certain types of fuel.

As a reminder, berry prices are rising in Ukraine due to a European shortage.

Changes in the dollar exchange rate could affect the cost of a number of products in Ukrainian stores. Goods that Ukraine imports or produces from foreign raw materials are most at risk of becoming more expensive.

Ukraine has seen a rise in wholesale prices for domestically grown tomatoes. At the capital’s wholesale market, red, pink, and ground tomatoes have become more expensive. At the same time, prices in retail chains vary significantly depending on the type of product, region, and the availability of special promotional offers.

Read us on