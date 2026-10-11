The price of wheat flour has begun to fall in Ukraine

Prices for wheat flour have begun to fall in Ukraine due to weak consumer demand and a significant supply of the product from producers. Additional pressure on the market is being created by the accumulation of a wheat surplus within the country and a slowdown in exports.

The main reasons for the decline in flour prices are low consumer purchasing activity and a reluctance to build up significant inventory. Under these conditions, producers and processors are forced to lower prices in order to sell their products.

Another factor contributing to the decline in flour prices is the accumulation of a significant wheat surplus in Ukraine amid a slowdown in export shipments.

According to Mykhailo Sokolov, deputy chairman of the All-Ukrainian Agrarian Council, at the current export rate of about 2 million metric tons per month, the annual export volume will not exceed 24 million metric tons. This could lead to a portion of the grain surplus being carried over to the next season.

A similar situation was already observed in August, when seaborne exports fell sharply. At that time, domestic prices for food wheat fell to 6,000–6,500 UAH per metric ton, while port quotations dropped by $30–40 per metric ton.

Experts note that the decline in grain prices directly affects the cost of flour production. Even if seaports fully resume operations, the accumulated grain surplus will be absorbed only gradually.

Therefore, low prices for grain and flour may persist for quite some time.

Earlier reports indicated that in September 2026, the price of milk in Ukraine rose by an average of 10.58% compared to August, while dairy products overall increased by 2.8%.

According to the Ministry of Finance, milk showed the highest price increase among major dairy products. The consumer price index for dairy products stood at 102.8%.

This index includes yogurt, kefir, margarine, butter, milk, cream, sour cream, hard and processed cheeses, as well as cottage cheese.

In September, sour milk cheese rose in price by 5.1%, and butter by 1.37%. At the same time, kefir, on the contrary, fell in price by 2.02%.

This was reported by the APK-Inform news agency.

In early October, prices for various types of meat changed in Ukraine. The price of beef rose the most, while certain chicken and pork products became cheaper.

Changes in the dollar exchange rate may affect the cost of a number of products in Ukrainian stores. Goods that Ukraine imports or produces from foreign raw materials are most at risk of becoming more expensive.

Ukraine has seen a rise in wholesale prices for domestically grown tomatoes. At the capital’s wholesale market, red, pink, and field tomatoes have become more expensive. At the same time, prices in retail chains vary significantly depending on the type of product, region, and the availability of special promotional offers.

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