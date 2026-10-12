More than 20,000 hectares of farmland have been cleared of mines in Ukraine

Over the two years of the “Humanitarian Demining” program, mine action operators have cleared more than 20,000 hectares of agricultural land of explosive hazards. The total cost of the work under 106 contracts reached 1.22 billion hryvnias.

Specifically, in September, an additional 51 hectares were returned to use, at a cost of 2.7 million hryvnias.

How Much Land Is Planned to Be Cleared

According to the agency, the Humanitarian Demining Center signed seven more contracts for field clearance in September. In total, since the program began, the center has signed 175 contracts to clear nearly 34,000 hectares. The total cost of this work amounts to 2.46 billion hryvnias.

Work is currently underway under 40 contracts. They cover agricultural plots totaling approximately 8,300 hectares.

International Cooperation

In September, Ukraine and Syria signed an intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in the field of mine action. It provides for the clearance of war-affected areas and their return to use. The countries also plan to develop information management systems and mechanisms for identifying priority areas for demining.

Furthermore, during an international conference on mine action in Baku, Ukraine and Azerbaijan agreed to expand the exchange of expertise. Specifically, this involves demining in urban settings, which is crucial for the recovery of liberated Ukrainian settlements.

For reference

The “Humanitarian Demining” budget program is funded as part of the European Union’s Ukraine Facility Plan financial support instrument.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Economy and Environment of Ukraine.

As a reminder, in March, nearly 900 hectares of liberated territories were cleared of mines in Ukraine.

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