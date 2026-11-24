The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) have expanded the list of suspects in a case involving the extortion of illegal benefits from contractors who entered into agreements with the Poltava City Council. The case involves a city council official who is accused of extorting more than 3 million hryvnias.

This was reported by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine.

According to investigators, officials from the Housing and Utilities Department of the Poltava City Council, together with a former deputy chairman of the regional council and two city council members, organized the systematic extortion and receipt of money from contracting companies.

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They demanded kickbacks from the companies amounting to 10% of the value of contracts signed with municipal utility contractors.

The new suspect’s actions were classified under Part 3 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Source: NABU

Earlier, NABU announced charges against military personnel who demanded bribes for accepting electronic warfare equipment for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, NABU has taken up a case involving an attempt to seize a salt deposit in Zakarpattia.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) stated that Russian information and psychological operations (IPSO) have intensified, drawing on NABU’s investigations.

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