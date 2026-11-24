The “Diya” government app will soon introduce an authorization feature for foreign citizens. They will be able to obtain a Ukrainian tax ID number and access government services directly from their smartphones.

According to Koval, developers are continuing to expand the app’s functionality and are preparing a number of new features. Specifically, plans include introducing a digital resident card, an English-language interface, and a 24/7 AI-powered assistant.

“We are continuing to scale up the main government app and bring its functionality up to international standards. In the near future, ‘Diia’ will launch authorization for foreign citizens. Foreign users will be able to access the necessary Ukrainian services right on their own smartphones,” Koval announced.

She clarified that the first stage will be the launch and development of the special e-Resident status.

Thanks to new digital tools, foreigners will be able to apply for a Ukrainian tax ID number entirely online. To do so, they will not have to visit government offices in person or go through paper-based bureaucratic procedures.

This was announced by Valeria Koval, First Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation.

Recently, the “Diya” government services portal introduced the option to apply online for assistance under the “eYasla” program. Women who have returned to full-time work after their child turns one year old can use this service.

A new service for veterans has recently been added to the “Diya” mobile app. Users can quickly request an extract from the Unified State Register of War Veterans through the new “Veteran Pro” section.

“Diya” has launched an option for online resignation from employment in temporarily occupied territories.

The “Diya” app has launched an AI agent for obtaining documents and paying fines.

As a reminder, “Diya” has automated the renewal of employee reservations.

“Dii” has launched a feature for processing payments to pregnant women and child benefits for children under one year of age.

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