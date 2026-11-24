On Tuesday morning, November 24, Kyiv saw its first snowfall. At dawn, residents of the capital saw snow-covered rooftops and lawns blanketed by a thin white layer of snow.

However, with temperatures hovering around zero degrees, the snow in the capital is melting quickly.

Near high-rise buildings, where the air is slightly warmer, the snow cover has already almost completely melted away.

Therefore, it was mainly those who left home early in the morning on their way to work who got to see Kyiv’s first winter scene.

The dates of the first snowfall in the capital have varied in recent years. Specifically:

2026 – the first snow fell on the night of November 6. The snowfall was light, and the snowflakes melted almost immediately;

2025 – the first wet snow fell on the evening of November 5. It didn’t stick to the roads and melted quickly. A stable snow cover in the capital didn’t form until December 14;

2024 – The first snow fell on November 21;

2023 – Kyiv was blanketed by the first snow on November 21. The snow began falling at night, and by morning the streets were covered with a white blanket;

2022 – It snowed in the capital on November 17. Due to temperatures near freezing, black ice formed on the roads in addition to the snow cover;

2021 – The first snow fell on November 23; there was not much precipitation;

2020 – Snow fell on November 17. The weather took a turn for the worse that day, and the air temperature dropped to 0 °C;

2019 – Kyiv residents witnessed an unusual phenomenon for fall: the first snow fell on October 7;

2018 – The city was blanketed in snow on November 14. Within a short time, the snow depth reached 6 cm;

2017 – Kyiv saw its first snowfall on November 12;

2016 – City residents saw the first wet snow on October 26;

2015 – Snow fell in the capital on Sunday, November 29;

2014 – Kyiv saw its first snow on November 24.

November in Ukraine is expected to be warmer than the climate norm, according to weather forecasters.

A gradual cooling is expected in Ukraine in November, but overall, the month may be warmer than the climate norm. Meteorologists do not forecast severe or prolonged frosts.

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