The National Bank of Ukraine raised the official exchange rates for the dollar and the euro on Tuesday, November 24.

The dollar is worth 45.08 UAH, and the euro is worth 49.46 UAH.

On Tuesday, November 24, the National Bank set the following official exchange rates:

U.S. dollar – 45.0811 UAH (+15 kopecks)

Euro – 49.4550 UAH (+18 kopecks)

Polish zloty – 11.0975 UAH (+4 kopecks)

On Monday, November 23, the official exchange rate for the dollar was 44.93 UAH.

According to specialized websites, as of 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, currencies were trading at the following rates in banks:

Dollar: 44.91–45.54 UAH;

Euro: 49.31–50.12 UAH;

Zloty: 10.95–11.45 UAH.

On the interbank foreign exchange market, the rates are as follows:

Dollar: 45.23–45.26 UAH;

Euro: 49.46–49.48 UAH.

This is according to data from the National Bank of Ukraine.

Earlier, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate for the dollar at 44.9293 UAH and for the euro at 49.2763 UAH. Over the past 24 hours, the dollar fell by 12 kopecks, and the euro by 25 kopecks.

Gasoline and diesel prices at gas stations in Ukraine have fallen: fuel prices as of November 23.

Wholesale prices for onions in Ukraine rose by an average of 12% over the past week. Farmers are currently selling the vegetable for 10–16 UAH per kilogram.

Meanwhile, greenhouse cucumbers have become significantly more expensive in Ukraine.

Prices for greenhouse tomatoes continue to rise in Ukraine. Currently, sellers are offering the vegetables at 50–75 UAH per kilogram, which is on average 14% more expensive than at the end of last week.

Read us on