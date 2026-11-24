On Tuesday, November 24, it will be cloudy in Ukraine, with moderate rain and snow in several regions. Daytime temperatures will range from 0° to +6°, while temperatures in Kyiv are expected to be +0…+2°.

At night, the southern, eastern, and most central regions will see moderate rain and wet snow, with significant wet snow and wet snow accumulation in the Poltava, Kharkiv, and Sumy regions; light snow in some areas elsewhere in the country; and during the day, light snow across Ukraine (except in the southern regions) and moderate snow in the Carpathian

region. In Ukraine, except for the south, roads will be icy in places.

Winds will be predominantly from the northwest at 7–12 m/s; at night in the central, eastern, and southern regions, and during the day in the western regions, wind gusts will reach 15–20 m/s. Temperatures at night and during the day will range from 3° below freezing to 2° above freezing; in the southeast and in the south of the country during the day, temperatures will be 1–6° above freezing; in the Carpathians, temperatures will be 5–10° below freezing at night and during the day.

On Tuesday, November 24, it will be cloudy in Kyiv. Light snow is expected, with scattered snowfall in some parts of the region at night. Roads may be slippery in some places. The wind will be from the northwest at 7–12 m/s. Temperatures across the region will range from 3° below freezing to 2° above freezing at night and during the day; in Kyiv, temperatures will range from 0–2° below freezing at night to 0–2° above freezing during the day.

Source: “Ukrhydrometcenter”

Read us on