Germany will become Ukraine’s first partner country to be granted access to the DELTA digital combat ecosystem. A Letter of Intent to that effect was signed in Berlin by Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara and his German counterpart Boris Pistorius.

The cooperation will take place within the framework of the DELTA Lab initiative. Under this initiative, German partners will be able to use the digital platform in accordance with the needs of their own armed forces, adapt its capabilities, and participate in the development of new features and the joint improvement of the system.

According to Yevhen Khmara, DELTA is a digital platform that integrates planning, operations management, and battlefield analysis. Its technological solutions have been tested directly on the front lines.

“Ukraine has technological solutions that have been tested on the front lines. DELTA is a unique digital platform that combines planning, operations management, and situational analysis. German technological expertise will help develop and scale the system’s capabilities. This is an important step for our mutually beneficial defense cooperation. Ukraine’s partnership with Germany will strengthen both our countries and the security of all of Europe,” said Yevhen Khmara.

In addition to providing access to the platform, Germany plans to support its further technological development.

In particular, Berlin intends to support the improvement of DELTA through the IT Coalition and other cooperation mechanisms.

Thus, the partnership involves not only the use of the Ukrainian digital combat system but also joint work on expanding its functionality and capabilities.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The number of confirmed enemy target strikes in the DELTA combat system continues to grow. In June 2026 alone, the military entered data into the system on more than 200,000 strikes carried out using drones—an average of more than 6,600 per day.

The Ukrainian DELTA system integrates data from reconnaissance and strike drones, radio intercepts, and satellite imagery into a single platform. It enables rapid target detection and the transfer of information among thousands of drones. According to The New York Times, this technology was one of the factors that helped Ukraine halt the Russian offensive.

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