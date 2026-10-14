Ukraine to Establish a State Service for Veteran Support with a 24-Hour Hotline

The Ministry of Veterans Affairs has developed a concept for establishing a State Service for Supporting Veterans, based at the State Veterans Center. The new agency will coordinate the work of specialists who help veterans resolve various issues and access the necessary services.

The effectiveness of the specialists’ work will be assessed based on the number of fully resolved requests and the services that veterans actually received. Vitaliy Kim explained how the new service will operate.

The rollout of the new system is expected to take approximately one year.

How the specialists’ work will be evaluated

According to Kim, the main change will be the shift from tracking consultations to evaluating the specific outcomes of assistance provided to veterans.

“The primary metric for evaluation will not be the number of consultations provided or instances of information sharing, but rather the number of cases fully resolved and the services actually received by veterans,” the minister emphasized.

To this end, a digital system will be introduced to track the stages of request processing, the responsible staff members, and the outcomes. Specialists will coordinate the provision of medical, social, and other services but will not provide them directly.

A “single-window” principle is also planned, along with a single national contact number that veterans can call 24 hours a day. The “Veteran Pro” and “Diya” portals will continue to operate, and their capabilities are set to be expanded, Kim added.

What Will Change for Specialists and Veterans

The minister noted that there are currently over 2,860 specialists providing support to veterans in Ukraine. There are no plans to replace them. Instead, the plan includes training, uniform work standards, and a workload distribution system that takes into account the complexity of each case.

Seeking support will remain voluntary. If a veteran is dissatisfied with the work of their assigned specialist, they will be able to request a change.

According to Kim, the active phase of implementing the new model will last about seven months, and the full transition is expected to take approximately one year. Individual standards and mechanisms will be implemented as they become available.

Currently, the concept of the State Veterans Support Service is being reviewed by relevant experts, representatives of the veterans’ community, and the appropriate government agencies.

This was reported by Minister of Veterans Affairs Vitaliy Kim during an appearance on “Suspilne.”



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