President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on European partners to provide Ukraine with at least €70 billion in additional support in 2027. According to him, the war will cost Ukraine about €155 billion next year.

Zelenskyy emphasized that additional funding is necessary to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine, develop defense production, and strengthen the country’s resilience.

The president noted that Ukraine could increase production of certain types of drones by two to three times, but lacks the funds to do so. He also called on the EU to intensify sanctions pressure on Russia and prevent any easing of restrictions that ensure funds flow into the Russian budget.

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Separately, Zelenskyy called on European leaders to maintain unity with the U.S. and impose new sanctions against individuals and companies involved in the production of Russian missiles, drones, and communications systems.

President Trump called Zelenskyy a tougher negotiator than Putin — Interia.

Trump explained why he avoids calling Putin a dictator.

As a reminder, Zelenskyy stated that he feels betrayed by Trump’s deal with Putin regarding diesel fuel.

Musk and Trump have thrown Ukraine to the wolves of Russia — The Telegraph

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