Berry prices are rising in Ukraine due to a European shortage

This fall, prices for raspberries, blueberries, and strawberries rose significantly in Ukraine due to the end of the main harvest season and increased demand from European Union countries. The sharpest price increase was recorded for raspberries, with processors paying a record 193–195 hryvnias per kilogram, excluding VAT.

In the retail market, the price of raspberries in September ranged from 200 to 280 hryvnias per kilogram. A shortage of raw materials in Poland, caused by spring frosts, forced local processors to actively purchase Ukrainian produce. In total, Ukraine exported 7,400 metric tons of raspberries in June–July at an average price of 4.06 euros per kilogram, of which 2,830 metric tons were shipped to Poland in July.

A similar trend is observed in the blueberry segment, whose median retail price rose by 25% over the month to reach 250 hryvnias per kilogram (about $5.57), with a total range of 210–280 hryvnias. Everbearing strawberries were sold at 120–270 hryvnias per kilogram (about $2.68–$6.02), with a median price of 200 hryvnias, which is also due to the natural decline in supply during the fall.

This was reported by EastFruit.

Food Prices in Ukraine May Rise by Up to 2.5%: What Will Affect Prices

The prices of certain fruits and berries have changed in Ukraine. Apples and melons saw the most noticeable price increases over the past week, while strawberries and raspberries, on the other hand, became cheaper.

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