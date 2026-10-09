The High Anti-Corruption Court sentenced the director of a private company—which was used in a scheme to embezzle loan funds from the National Bank of Ukraine—to eight years in prison. In 2013, through the controlled bank “Real Bank,” they received a loan of approximately 800 million hryvnias, and the collateral for the loan was appraised at seven times its actual value. The court also ordered the defendant to pay the National Bank more than 503 million hryvnias.

On October 9, 2026, the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) handed down a verdict against the director of a private company that members of a criminal organization used to embezzle NBU loan funds and subsequently launder them. According to the case file, the man agreed to head a company controlled by the criminal organization in exchange for monetary compensation. In this position, he helped cover up illegal activities and carry out the scheme.

The scheme’s organizers operated through PJSC “Real Bank.” In 2013, they carried out a series of financial transactions involving several companies. As a result, the bank’s financial condition was artificially worsened, creating grounds for applying to the National Bank for a stabilization loan. The NBU provided the bank with approximately 800 million hryvnias. The loan was secured by property whose value, according to the case materials, was overstated sevenfold.

After receiving the funds, Real Bank’s management acted in collusion with other members of the organization. The funds were transferred between accounts of controlled entities that showed signs of being shell companies. This was an attempt to conceal the funds’ origin and launder the money. A portion of the funds was withdrawn in cash. The remainder was converted into foreign currency and transferred out of Ukraine to accounts held by foreign companies.

What Sentence Did the Court Impose?

The High Anti-Corruption Court found the director guilty under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. These include participation in a criminal organization, embezzlement of property on an especially large scale, and official forgery. The court sentenced him to eight years in prison. In addition, the convicted man was barred for three years from holding positions involving organizational, administrative, or economic responsibilities at enterprises, institutions, and organizations, regardless of their form of ownership.

The court also ordered the confiscation of all property belonging to the man and imposed a fine of 750 non-taxable minimum incomes. Separately, the court partially granted the civil claim filed by the National Bank of Ukraine. More than 503 million hryvnias are to be recovered from the defendant. According to the case file, the man has been in hiding in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine since 2014. The High Anti-Corruption Court’s verdict may still be appealed. The deadline for filing an appeal is 30 days from the date the decision was announced. This was reported by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office and NABU.

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