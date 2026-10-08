Since the start of the full-scale war, 20,651 cases of deportation and/or forced displacement of children have been recorded. At the same time, thanks to the measures taken, 2,665 children have already been returned to territory controlled by Ukraine.

“The issue of the deportation of Ukrainian children is increasingly being raised on the international stage. This policy of the Russian Federation is aimed at severing Ukrainian children’s ties to their families, language, and culture, and at erasing their Ukrainian identity. As of October 7, 2026, the official state portal “Children of War” contains information on 2,363 children who are missing. At the same time, the whereabouts of 59,676 children have already been established. Separately, 20,651 cases of deportation and/or forced displacement of children have been documented. Consequently, as a result of the measures taken, 2,665 children have already been returned to date,” the document states.

The Commissioner’s Secretariat emphasizes that it is necessary to distinguish between categories of children such as those missing and those for whom deportation, forced displacement, or presence in temporarily occupied territory or on the territory of the Russian Federation has been established. According to the report, not every child returned to territory controlled by the Ukrainian government had been classified as missing or was being sought by Ukrainian law enforcement agencies.

It is also noted that partners play a significant role in determining a child’s whereabouts and organizing their safe return. It is noted that 83 children were successfully returned through the mediation of the State of Qatar, and 30 children in the most complex cases—with the support of U.S. First Lady Melania Trump.

This information was provided to Ukrinform by the Secretariat of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights in response to an inquiry.

Another 11 Ukrainian children were returned from the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson region.

Another 14 children were returned to territory controlled by Ukraine.

Six more children were returned from the occupied Kherson region.

Read us on