After his release from a pretrial detention center in Kyiv on November 13, SBU General Serhiy Duka offered his explanation as to why the NABU and the SAP had brought charges against him.

“The

case may be related to my activities last year—specifically, documenting NABU employees, their corruption offenses, and their leadership. In addition, I want to emphasize that during the implementation of the first phase of ‘Karfogen,’ NABU employees seized all documents and materials containing findings regarding NABU employees and individuals close to the leadership of anti-corruption agencies from the office of Ukraine’s First Deputy Prosecutor General, Maria Vdovichenko. These materials were subsequently leaked. And I can prove that as well,” Duka stated.

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The SBU general also believes that such actions by our anti-corruption agencies undermine Ukraine’s position in negotiations with the Russians.

“During these extremely difficult negotiations for Ukraine, anti-corruption officials are carrying out so-called ‘super-raids,’ which thereby undermine our position in the negotiations and force us to make concessions regarding our territorial integrity and sovereignty,” Duka noted.

As a reminder, SBU General Serhiy Duka was released from a detention center in Kyiv after 4:00 p.m. on Friday, November 13.

A few days ago, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) announced that they had charged five members of a criminal organization that had been exposed the day before during Operation “Carthage.” Among the suspects are the group’s organizer and high-ranking officials from the Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police.

Detectives from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau detained General Serhiy Duka, first deputy head of the SBU’s Department for the Protection of National Statehood.

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