Video: Ukraine's accession to the EU could take up to 20 years — Madyar

Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar stated that negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the European Union could take 15–20 years.

According to him, there is currently no specific date for Ukraine’s accession to the EU.

Mágyar emphasized that he supports full membership for candidate countries only after they have met all necessary requirements. He cited the example of the Western Balkan states, which have been negotiating accession for about 15 years.

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The Hungarian prime minister also reported progress in negotiations with Kyiv regarding the rights of the Hungarian minority in Transcarpathia, particularly concerning education and the use of the Hungarian language.

Mátyás’s meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled for October 16 in Brussels.

On October 7, the EU Council’s Working Group on Enlargement (COELA) will once again review documents related to clusters 2 and 3 of the negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the European Union. It is expected that Hungary will not block their approval this time.

Hungary has officially established the National Agency for Asset Recovery, which will be responsible for tracking down and recovering state funds that were illegally misappropriated in previous years. The new agency is one of the key anti-corruption reforms of Prime Minister Péter Magyar’s government following his victory in the parliamentary elections.

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