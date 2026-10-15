A policewoman who fell during the protests in Teremky has been recognized as a victim

A policewoman who was injured during clashes in the Teremky neighborhood of Kyiv on September 27 has been officially recognized as a victim in the criminal proceedings. She has already completed her inpatient treatment but is still recovering. Meanwhile, the police are investigating the circumstances of the conflict and state that no other participants in the incident were detained or notified of any charges against them.

The policewoman who was injured during the protests in Kyiv’s Teremky neighborhood on September 27 has been granted victim status in the criminal proceedings. She is currently continuing her recovery from her injuries. Police noted that the officer has already completed her inpatient treatment. However, her recovery process is still ongoing.

What the police are saying about the clashes

According to law enforcement, during the protest in the Teremky neighborhood, some participants began clashing with police officers and other protesters. The police claim that some people used fireworks, shoved law enforcement officers, and used physical force against them. It was during these events, according to the police, that the female officer sustained her injuries.

At the same time, this is the police’s account of the circumstances of the conflict. A final legal assessment of the actions of all participants will be provided following the investigation.

No other participants were detained

In response to a request from hromadske, the police reported that no other participants in the incident were detained. Nor were charges filed against them, nor were any preventive measures imposed. Separately, law enforcement officials denied reports that KORD unit members were involved in the detentions and searches. Activists had previously made such claims.

KORD is a police unit deployed for special operations, particularly in high-risk situations. In this case, the police assert that its officers were not involved in the aforementioned operations.

The investigation is ongoing

Investigators are currently working to establish the circumstances of the clashes in Teremky. They are reviewing the information gathered and determining exactly what took place during the protest. Law enforcement officials must also determine the role of each participant in the conflict and provide a legal assessment of their actions. So far, the injured policewoman has been officially recognized as a victim. The police have not provided any information regarding charges filed against other participants in the incident. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv.

As a reminder, on October 6, law enforcement officers detained a 24-year-old native of Lutsk who, according to their information, organized and coordinated the actions of participants during the conflict with the police. Investigators charged him under Part 3 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—hooliganism involving resistance to a law enforcement officer performing duties to maintain public order. The individual in question is 24-year-old veteran Lyubomyr Dmytryshyn.

Kyiv’s municipal security service complained of pressure regarding the dispersal of the protest in Teremky.

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