Prosecutors from the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office have filed an indictment with the court against the beneficial owner of a company based in Luhansk, who is accused of aiding an aggressor state, conducting business activities in collaboration with the Russian Federation, and financing actions aimed at altering Ukraine’s territorial boundaries.

The investigation established that after the occupation of Luhansk in 2014, the man moved to territory controlled by Ukraine but continued to manage the business remotely through a trusted representative.

In 2023, he arranged for the company to be re-registered under Russian legislation and leased its premises to the so-called “LNR Pension Fund” for 300,000 rubles per month. In total, since 2024, the company has received over 6 million rubles in revenue from its operations in the occupied territory, contributing to the budget of the occupation administration through tax payments.

In May 2026, the defendant was detained in Dnipro; he is currently being held in custody without the right to bail.

Source: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

The Security Service of Ukraine detained a former chief accountant of a seized enterprise from Luhansk Oblast in the western region; she had been wanted for three years for collaborating with Russian occupiers. The suspect had traveled to Volyn on personal business, where law enforcement officers apprehended her. She is currently in custody and faces up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Earlier, the Security Service of Ukraine and the Office of the Prosecutor General announced that they had charged Fedir Khrystenko, a sitting member of parliament from the banned Opposition Platform—For Life party, with treason and abuse of influence.

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