A man from Zhytomyr suspected of selling methadone in prison was extradited from Germany

A 46-year-old resident of Zhytomyr, who was wanted internationally, was extradited from Germany to Ukraine. He is suspected of organizing the distribution of methadone among inmates at a correctional facility in the Zhytomyr region.

According to the investigation, in 2017–2018, the man organized the illegal distribution of drugs at the prison and recruited another inmate into the scheme. Methadone was detected and seized in food products on at least four occasions.

The suspect had been in hiding abroad since 2018. On October 5, 2026, he was handed over to Ukrainian law enforcement authorities.

The court ordered the man to be held in pretrial detention, with the option of posting bail in the amount of over 1.6 million hryvnias. The trial of the other defendants in the case is ongoing.

Source: Zhytomyr Regional Prosecutor’s Office

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