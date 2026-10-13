Azovstal defender Ptashka was honored for her bravery

Ukrainian paramedic and defender of Azovstal Kateryna Polishchuk, whose call sign is “Ptashka,” received the Lord Ashcroft International Award for Courage. The award ceremony took place during the Warsaw Security Forum in Poland on October 12–13.

The award is presented to individuals whose courage during combat operations has contributed to the defense of freedom. Lord Ashcroft presented the award to Polishchuk following a speech by General David Petraeus.

Ptashka volunteered to go to the front lines in 2021. During the defense of Mariupol in 2022, she worked as a paramedic, and after the hospital was bombed, she found herself, along with other medical personnel, on the grounds of the Azovstal steel plant. Her singing in the plant’s bunkers became one of the symbols of the resilience of Ukrainian defenders.

Kateryna was later taken prisoner by the Russians and was released on September 21, 2022, as part of a prisoner exchange. Upon her return, she rejoined military service and carried out missions in the Avdiivka sector.

In March 2026, Ptashka also received the “Portraits of Sisterhood” award for her contribution to the defense of democracy and freedom and her support of Ukrainian-Polish cooperation.

Kateryna Polishchuk, a well-known Ukrainian paramedic and defender of “Azovstal” known by the call sign “Ptashka,” was involved in a traffic accident in the capital.

Kateryna Polishchuk, a defender of Mariupol known by the call sign “Ptashka,” decided to leave the 59th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade. She stated that she currently needs some peace and quiet.

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