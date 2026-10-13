The government has expanded the state support program for the installation of autonomous power sources in apartment buildings. From now on, it will be implemented in four additional regions of Ukraine.

According to him, while the program was previously available in Kyiv, the Kyiv region, and the Kharkiv region, it will now be implemented in four additional regions: Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Poltava, and Sumy.

“The program provides for the installation of equipment that will ensure the operation of lighting, water supply, heating, communications, and elevators in the event of outages,” the Prime Minister noted.

In addition to expanding the program’s geographic scope, the government has also improved the implementation mechanism itself.

Applications on behalf of co-owners may be submitted by homeowners’ associations, apartment building managers, as well as housing construction and service cooperatives.

As previously reported, as of the end of September, more than 2,800 buildings had already received funding for energy independence under the “SvitloDom” program, totaling over 700 million hryvnias.

The Cabinet of Ministers allocated 989.1 million hryvnias from the reserve fund to equip apartment buildings in the capital with independent backup power systems.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi announced this on Telegram.

The government has updated the rules for defending dissertations and revoking academic degrees.

A pro-Russian blogger spread a false claim about a “mercenary base” in Lviv.

On March 24, Russian occupiers launched a massive attack on western regions of Ukraine using kamikaze drones. In Lviv, one of the drones struck a building in the city center, causing a fire.

This attack was part of a large-scale air assault by the Russian Federation that, on March 24, targeted several regions of Ukraine, including critical infrastructure facilities in the rear areas.

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