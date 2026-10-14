An underground alcohol production facility was uncovered in the Lviv region

In the Lviv region, a 57-year-old man will stand trial for setting up an underground operation in his own home to manufacture and sell counterfeit alcohol under the guise of well-known brands.

According to the investigation, since July of last year, he has been purchasing alcohol, containers, counterfeit labels and excise stamps, as well as ready-made counterfeit products. The man sold the products for cash.

During the searches, law enforcement officers seized more than 2,100 liters of alcohol, 366 bottles of vodka with counterfeit excise stamps, and about 75 liters of alcohol-containing liquids used to produce counterfeit cognac and whiskey. They also found equipment used to produce the counterfeit alcohol.

In July of this year, the operations of the clandestine workshop were shut down. The man is charged with the illegal production and sale of alcoholic beverages.

Source: Lviv Regional Prosecutor’s Office

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