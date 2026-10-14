In Transcarpathia, a married couple sold cannabis from their home

In the village of Velykyi Berezny in Zakarpattia, a man and his partner are suspected of systematically selling cannabis to local residents. According to the investigation, the drugs were sold directly from their own home. In August and September alone, law enforcement documented the sale of more than 20 batches of the narcotic substance.

Under the procedural supervision of the Uzhhorod District Prosecutor’s Office, the suspects were detained. The court ordered both to be held in custody without the right to bail.

According to the investigation, the man organized the purchase and storage of cannabis, which he subsequently sold to local residents. Law enforcement officials claim that he involved his live-in partner in the illegal activity.

The woman packaged the drugs, sought out buyers, and in some cases helped sell the illegal substances. The sales took place directly at the couple’s residence.

As part of the pretrial investigation, law enforcement officials documented that more than 20 batches of cannabis were sold in August and September alone.

During searches, law enforcement officers discovered and seized:

narcotic substances;

bags and packaging supplies;

cash in various currencies;

other evidence that may be relevant to the investigation.

The man and his live-in partner are charged with the illegal acquisition and possession of narcotics for the purpose of distribution, as well as their distribution, including repeated offenses and those committed by a group of individuals acting in concert.

The criminal case is being investigated under Parts 1 and 2 of Article 307 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The pretrial investigation is being conducted by investigators from Police Station No. 2 of the Uzhhorod District Police Department under the procedural supervision of the Uzhhorod District Prosecutor’s Office.

Operational support is provided by the 94th Border Guard Detachment of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

The investigation is currently ongoing. The suspects’ guilt must be proven in court.

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