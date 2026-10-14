Ilona Gvozdeva was caught in a drone attack in Kyiv

Ukrainian choreographer Ilona Gvozdeva was caught in a Russian drone attack on October 13 while driving to work in Kyiv.

According to her, the drone and the anti-drone measures flew very close to her car.

“It’s my second birthday. On my way to work, I came under intense fire. A ‘Shahed’ was being shot down in our area, and it was flying so low—and everything used to shoot it down was so close—right above the windshield of my car,” the dancer said.

Gvozdeva admitted that after the ordeal, she experienced a severe stress reaction: her body was shaking, and she could barely control it.

“An intersection, heavy traffic, and my body froze,” she wrote.

Her husband helped her snap out of her state of shock by supporting her over the phone and distracting her with conversation.

Earlier, Russia struck Kharkiv with KAB bombs, resulting in one fatality and several injuries.

On October 11, in the Bohodukhiv district of the Kharkiv region, Russian forces attacked a truck belonging to an agricultural enterprise with a drone. The driver was killed in the strike.

Russia also attacked Kharkiv and nine other settlements in the region; there are casualties.

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