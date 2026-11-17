Ukraine is preparing for a prisoner-of-war exchange—this is one of the key agreements reached at the trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi.

According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine is ready to deliver results in the coming weeks, though the timeline will depend on Russia’s actions and U.S. communications with Moscow.

The parties also discussed the release of civilian hostages held by Russia, including those detained since before the full-scale invasion. Separate discussions focused on the humanitarian operation in Oleshky and assistance for evacuated Ukrainians.

Ukraine proposed conducting similar operations in 10 additional settlements in the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

In addition, Zelenskyy announced preparations for the next meeting in Berlin this week. Ukraine insists on expanding the negotiation format to include European partners—the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Poland, the European Commission, the European Council, and NATO.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, held talks with Yana Lantratova regarding the mechanism for a future exchange. According to his statement on November 14, the Russian side confirmed that at least 1,000 people are involved.

Ukraine and the Russian Federation, the aggressor state, reached a basic agreement on a large-scale exchange of prisoners of war during two days of negotiations in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

U.S. Special Presidential Representative Jared Kushner and the head of the Ukrainian negotiating delegation, Rustem Umerov, head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, confirmed that an agreement had been reached on a large-scale humanitarian exchange of prisoners of war between Ukraine and the Russian Federation.

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