On November 24, in Uzhhorod, Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar. The president described the talks as substantive and announced specific agreements.

The parties discussed gas and diesel supplies to Ukraine, the use of Ukrainian gas storage facilities by Hungarian companies, bilateral trade, and humanitarian aid.

They also agreed to work on the reconstruction of border crossing points, the creation of new ones, the launch of direct rail routes between the countries, and the expansion of Hungary’s participation in the humanitarian demining coalition.

Zelenskyy and Magyar instructed their teams to finalize the agreements and promptly move forward with their implementation.

Source: the president’s social media accounts

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made his first statement following a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar in Uzhhorod.

On Tuesday, November 24, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar in Zakarpattia. The leaders began the visit by honoring the memory of fallen Ukrainian defenders, laying flowers at the memorial on the Hill of Glory in Uzhhorod, after which bilateral talks will take place.

Mátyás proposed Transcarpathia as the venue for the meeting with Zelenskyy.

Mágyar criticized the idea of linking the EU budget to aid for Ukraine.

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