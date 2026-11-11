In Denmark, Zelenskyy discussed the production of maritime drones, radars, and the Freyja system

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, together with the King, Crown Prince, and Prime Minister of Denmark, met with representatives of about 70 Danish companies. During the event, the parties discussed expanding defense and economic cooperation, including the joint production of maritime drones, radar equipment, and components for the future Freyja system.

In addition to military technologies, the participants reviewed projects in the fields of logistics and green energy. The head of state noted the contribution of companies that have been operating in Ukraine for decades despite the full-scale war and emphasized the willingness of Danish businesses to increase their investments in the Ukrainian economy.

The defense industry remains one of the key areas of cooperation. In particular, the meeting focused on maritime unmanned systems, radar equipment, and components of the future Freyja system. However, the president did not specify exactly which components are planned to be manufactured with the participation of Danish companies or at what stage the relevant projects currently are.

Source: Press Service of the President of Ukraine.

On November 11, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed members of the Danish Parliament, the Folketing. He became the first head of a foreign state to speak from the rostrum of the main chamber of the Danish Parliament.

Zelenskyy joked that the only thing to regret today is the lack of a shared border between Ukraine and Denmark. According to him, Denmark has “much better neighbors.”

Earlier, Zelenskyy arrived in Denmark and announced a new aid package for Ukraine’s defense.

Zelenskyy outlined the main objective of the Ukrainian delegation at the talks in Abu Dhabi.

As a reminder, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from the Ukrainian negotiating team on the results of the first day of consultations in Abu Dhabi (UAE) on November 10.

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