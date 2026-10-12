On October 12, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the Law “On Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine Regarding the Guarantee of Educational Rights of the Indigenous Peoples of Ukraine and Persons Belonging to National Minorities (Communities) of Ukraine.” The document, which was passed by 266 members of the Verkhovna Rada on the same day, is intended to unblock the negotiation process regarding Ukraine’s accession to the European Union.

The law expands opportunities for education in the languages of indigenous peoples and national minorities that are official languages of the EU, while maintaining Ukrainian as the primary language of instruction. The adoption and signing of the act became a key condition for lifting Budapest’s veto and unblocking two negotiation clusters, and further steps have already been agreed upon by the foreign ministers of Ukraine and Hungary, Andriy Sibiga and Anita Orbán.

This information is contained in the bill’s summary on the Verkhovna Rada’s website.

The Verkhovna Rada has passed a law regulating the right of children from national minorities and indigenous peoples to receive education in their native language. At the same time, they are required to study Ukrainian. The bill was supported by 266 members of parliament. Its adoption could help unblock negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the European Union, which Hungary had been holding up.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may meet with Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar during an upcoming international event. Ukraine is interested in such talks and is already preparing for them.

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