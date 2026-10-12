Soldiers from the 61st Brigade "Black" held their positions for 180 days and captured a Russian assault soldier

Soldiers of the 61st Separate Mechanized Steppe Brigade, with call signs “Black” and “Cat,” held their positions for 180 consecutive days under pressure from Russian occupiers. During this time, the Ukrainian defenders also captured one of the enemy’s assault troops.

According to the soldiers, the advance on the positions went smoothly, but during their withdrawal, they had to evacuate a wounded comrade. While carrying out the mission, the Ukrainian defenders were covered and coordinated by aerial reconnaissance units.

In addition, the soldiers managed to capture a Russian soldier. As the defenders recounted, the occupier was not wearing a body armor vest or a helmet, was wearing slippers instead of military boots, and his assault rifle had jammed due to the mud.

“At first, I heard him say, ‘Don’t shoot.’ I said, ‘Get out.’ First I saw his hands, then his head. He was covered in mud. Well, it was raining, and he was digging,” the Ukrainian soldiers recalled.

After capturing the prisoner, the Ukrainian defenders fed him and provided him with the necessary personal protective equipment. Meanwhile, “Black” and “Cat” continued to hold their position, despite sustained pressure from the Russian invaders.

The fighters were only able to leave their positions when the opportunity arose to rotate out. In total, their combat duty at those positions lasted 180 consecutive days.

The soldiers shared their story in an interview published on the Telegram channel of the 61st Separate Mechanized Steppe Brigade on Monday, October 12.

As a reminder, during the successful “Vivaldi” offensive operation, soldiers of the Third Army Corps captured approximately 250 Russian Federation military personnel.

Read us on