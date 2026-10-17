Russia launched a missile strike on Kharkiv; two people were injured

Russian troops launched a missile attack on Kharkiv, injuring two people. Details regarding other consequences of the strike have not yet been specified.

Oleg Sinehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, reported this on Telegram.

“Two people were injured as a result of a missile strike on the Slobidskyi district,” Synyegubov wrote.

Medical personnel are providing assistance to the victims, he noted.

As a reminder, the Russians have attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 30 times, resulting in injuries.

One person was killed and 40 others were injured as a result of Russian shelling in the Kherson region.

As a reminder, throughout the day on October 16, Russia attacked Ukraine with more than 300 strike drones of various types, including jet-powered drones, as well as 15 S-8000 “Banderol/Dan-T” missiles.

On the evening of October 16, Russian troops attacked Dnipro. A fire broke out in the suburbs, and a man was killed as a result of the strike.

On the evening of October 16, Russian terrorist forces attacked the main power grid in the Rivne region. As a result, a large number of people in Rivne and the surrounding region lost power.

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