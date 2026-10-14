The General Staff has updated Russia's casualties in the war against Ukraine as of October 14

Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated 1,650 Russian occupiers. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has released updated figures on Russian military losses as of October 14, 2026.

As of October 14, Russia has suffered the following losses in the war against Ukraine:

personnel—approximately 1,557,350 (+1,650) individuals;

tanks – 12,414 (+2);

armored combat vehicles – 25,535 (+1);

artillery systems – 51,195 (+54);

MLRS – 2,212 (+1) units;

air defense systems – 1,704 (+0);

aircraft – 443 (+0);

helicopters – 356 (+0);

ground-based robotic systems – 2,951 (+9) units;

Operational-tactical UAVs – 563,589 (+1,827) units;

cruise missiles – 5,126 (+0) units;

ships/boats – 35 (+0) units;

submarines – 2 (+0) units;

Vehicles and tanker trucks – 162,789 (+371) units;

special-purpose vehicles – 4,828 (+5) units.

Source: General Staff

As a reminder, Russian drones attacked the Chernihiv region, damaging a gas station and a resort.

Russia launched a ballistic missile strike on Kyiv on the afternoon of July 24, although such attacks usually occur at night. An expert believes this may have been an attempt to wear down Ukraine’s air defense, a show of force, or the result of a technical delay in the missile launch.

Russian troops shot and killed a Ukrainian prisoner of war in the Donetsk region.

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