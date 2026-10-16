Russia attacked Ukraine with more than 300 drones in a single day

Throughout the day on October 16, Russian forces launched a massive air attack on Ukraine. From 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., the enemy deployed 315 attack drones of various types. Among them were 78 jet-powered drones, as well as “Gerbera” drones. In addition, Russia deployed 15 S-8000 “Banderol/Dan-T” missiles. According to preliminary data, Ukrainian defenders neutralized most of the aerial targets. During this period, 253 drones were shot down or neutralized, including 49 jet-powered drones. Air defense forces also intercepted or neutralized nine S-8000 “Banderol/Dan-T” missiles.

At the same time, the attack was still ongoing at the time this report was released. As of 7:00 p.m., there were approximately 35 attack drones in Ukrainian airspace. Therefore, the number of neutralized targets and the overall results of the attack could still change. Ukrainians were urged not to ignore air raid sirens and to remain in shelters until the official all-clear was given. Even if the majority of the drones have already been neutralized, the danger persists as long as enemy drones remain in the sky. This was reported in the air defense update.

A Russian drone struck near a school in Poltava; there are casualties.

In the Khmelnytskyi district, a gas station caught fire after debris from a Russian drone fell on it. Two people sustained minor injuries.

On the night of October 14 in Lutsk, a fire broke out at an oil depot after it was struck by an enemy drone. The fire started around 2:00 a.m.

A soldier described how nearly his entire family was killed following a Russian strike on Radushne.