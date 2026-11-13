Over the past day, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have neutralized another 2,590 Russian occupiers. Total personnel losses among the Russian Armed Forces since the start of the full-scale invasion have reached approximately 1,618,920, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As of November 13, Russia has lost the following in the war against Ukraine:

personnel – about 1,618,920 (+2,590) people;

tanks – 12,472 (+1);

armored combat vehicles – 25,731 (+11);

artillery systems – 52,322 (+44);

multiple-launch rocket systems – 2,271 (+2);

air defense systems – 1,756 (+0);

aircraft – 452 (+0);

helicopters – 356 (+0);

ground-based robotic systems – 3,136 (+6) units;

operational-tactical UAVs – 607,083 (+1,160) units;

cruise missiles – 5,196 (+0) units;

ships/boats – 35 (+0);

submarines – 2 (+0);

Vehicles and tanker trucks – 174,307 (+469) units;

special equipment – 4,905 (+6) units

Source: General Staff

As a reminder, the battle for Kostiantynivka continues, and the city remains under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On November 12, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin proposed organizing a humanitarian mission to Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region, involving the ombudsmen of Ukraine and the Russian Federation in its preparation.

Over the past day, 167 combat engagements took place on the front lines between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian troops. The highest enemy activity was observed in the Kostiantynivka sector, while the intensity of attacks decreased in the Pokrovsk sector.

Dmytro Lytvyn, an adviser to the President of Ukraine, stated that Putin’s proposal may be an attempt to repeat the scenario in Oleshky, Kherson Oblast. At that time, under the guise of a humanitarian operation, the Russians brought in military equipment and rotated their personnel.

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