The Ukrainian Armed Forces struck the Crimean Bridge on November 17. As a result, a span collapsed, cutting off the road to occupied Crimea. This was reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on its social media pages.

It is noted that this is the result of a multi-stage joint operation by Ukrainian troops, which was carried out over several weeks. Defense forces gradually neutralized air defense systems, electronic warfare equipment, and radar systems in order to deliver a final, comprehensive strike using weapons developed in Ukraine.

“For the occupiers, this is not a symbolic blow. The bridge was the main artery through which fuel, ammunition, equipment, and personnel were transported to the peninsula and further south into Ukraine. In the fall, the bridges across the Chongar Strait and in Henichesk fell. Now it is the Kerch Bridge’s turn. The occupiers have fewer and fewer land routes to Crimea. Every hour the bridge remains closed means that Russian forces in the south are not receiving what they need to fight,” the General Staff reported.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on November 17 that the strike on the Crimean Bridge was carried out during the seventh phase of the operation , preparations for which had lasted several weeks. As a reminder,

Robert Brovdi,

commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces and known by the call sign Madyar, published images of the drones used to strike the Kerch Bridge on November 17. He also revealed the units involved in the joint operation.

Approximately 6,000 metric tons of Russian steel ended up at the bottom of the Kerch-Yenikale Canal as a result of the destruction of the Crimean Bridge’s structures on the night of November 17. As a result, according to the author of the post, navigation between the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov is effectively blocked: outside the artificial channel, the strait is too shallow for large vessels to pass through.