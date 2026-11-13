Discharging experienced military personnel from service during a full-scale war could significantly reduce the combat effectiveness of the Ukrainian army. The commander of the Airborne Assault Forces drew attention to this.

Oleg Apostol, commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Airborne Assault Troops, made this statement during a meeting with journalists.

“Imagine what it would mean for the Armed Forces of Ukraine to demobilize this trained personnel. The main problem lies in the difficulty of quickly replacing experienced service members, who perform critically important functions in the army, with new recruits who would be just as well-trained as the experienced service members,” Apostol noted.

According to him, the army needs not only infantrymen and drone operators, but also artillerymen, maintenance personnel, logistics specialists, and other trained professionals.

Read also: The powers of the Territorial Defense Forces during martial law and the consequences of obstructing their work—an explanation from the Ministry

of Defense The commander noted that he understands the fatigue of service members who have been at war for years.

“I, too, have been at war since 2014. I understand this. But I also understand that we are at war right now. We are defending our land and our country. Every citizen must realize this,” Apostol said.

The commander of the Airborne Forces emphasized that, under wartime conditions, the army does not yet have sufficient personnel resources to carry out a large-scale discharge of trained fighters, according to Ukrinform.

Earlier, Venislavsky commented on Koretsky’s remarks regarding the demobilization of military personnel.

Prior to that, Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi stated that the government would review the criteria for determining critically important enterprises, and that 100% exemption from mobilization would no longer be automatic, even for the energy and defense industries.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi stated that the ability to exempt 100% of employees from mobilization creates conditions for abuse.

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