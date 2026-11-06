Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, stated that he currently has no information regarding the details of the far-reaching agreement announced the day before by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The U.S. leader announced the agreement on November 5. According to him, it is intended to help end the war in Ukraine and may apply not only to Ukraine but to all of Europe.

Trump’s statement came after his meeting with Kirill Dmitriev, Vladimir Putin’s special representative. At the same time, the U.S. president did not disclose any details of the talks or specify which issues might be included in the future agreement.

“There are no details,” Peskov replied briefly when asked by reporters.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and U.S. President Donald Trump held a phone conversation during which they discussed Russia’s war against Ukraine.

U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed that he had met with Vladimir Putin’s special representative, Kirill Dmitriev.

On November 5, a meeting between representatives of Ukraine and Russia took place at the White House, organized by U.S. First Lady Melania Trump.

Trump made a cynical comment about the deaths of civilians in Ukraine caused by Russian strikes.

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