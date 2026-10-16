In Volyn, a threat of an ammonia leak arose following an attack by the Russian Federation

In the village of Manevychi in the Volyn region, following a Russian attack, residents were warned of a potential emergency at one of the local facilities, which could lead to an ammonia leak into the atmosphere. Community members were urged to remain calm, exercise caution, and follow official announcements.

There is a risk of an emergency at one of the town’s facilities, which could result in the release of a hazardous chemical.

“We ask residents to remain calm, be vigilant, and follow safety guidelines,” Oleksandr Havryliuk told local residents.

Ammonia is a hazardous chemical with a sharp, distinctive odor that can cause eye and respiratory tract irritation as well as poisoning. In the event of a potential release, it is important to follow the recommendations of emergency responders and local authorities.

Residents of Manevychi are advised to follow these safety guidelines:

Immediately go indoors to the nearest building and tightly close windows, doors, and ventilation openings.

Turn off ventilation systems and air conditioners that draw in outside air.

If possible, stay on the lower floors of the building, as gaseous ammonia is lighter than air.

Protect your respiratory system with a special gas mask or, if one is not available, a damp cloth mask. However, such a mask does not provide reliable protection against ammonia.

Do not go outside unless absolutely necessary. If an evacuation is ordered, follow the designated route and obey the instructions of emergency responders.

If you must leave the area of chemical contamination on your own, move perpendicular to the direction of the wind, provided it is safe to do so and does not conflict with the instructions of emergency services.

Ensure the safety of children, the elderly, and people with disabilities.

Monitor official announcements from the Manevychi Town Council and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

If you experience a strong smell of ammonia, coughing, watery eyes, or difficulty breathing, leave the hazardous area as quickly as possible—if it is safe to do so—and seek medical attention.

Emergency service phone numbers

101 — State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

103 — Emergency medical services.

112 — Unified Emergency Response System.

Community residents are urged to remain calm and not to spread unverified information. If new reports of danger are received, follow the official instructions of local authorities and emergency responders.

This was announced by Oleksandr Havryliuk, head of the Manevychi community.

The night in Volyn was extremely difficult—the region came under continuous attack by “Shahed”-type jet drones. About 20 enemy targets were directed at the region. As a result of the attack, civilian and critical infrastructure facilities were damaged.

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