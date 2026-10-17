In Kramatorsk, Ukraine, on October 8, the Russian Federation — an aggressor state — struck two passenger buses. According to local authorities, 30 people were killed in the attack and another 18 were injured. The strike occurred on the morning of Thursday, October 8. Kramatorsk is located in Donetsk Oblast in eastern Ukraine, near the front line.

Prosecutor’s Office data

The Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office said that, at the time of the report, the number of people killed in the morning strike on the buses had risen to 30. The prosecutor’s office also reported 18 injured people. The prosecutor’s office published this information in its statement.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Transport operations

The office of the governor of Donetsk Oblast also provided the same figures for those killed and injured. It reported that public transport services were suspended after the attack. Thus, the data from the prosecutor’s office and the governor’s office coincide. The Hindu reports on the consequences of the strike, citing local authorities.

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