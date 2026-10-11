Agents of the “ATESH” partisan movement reported a sabotage attack at the Liski railway station in Russia’s Voronezh Oblast. According to their reports, a freight locomotive used to transport military cargo was damaged. The incident, according to the partisans, disrupted supply lines to Russian occupation forces in the Kupiansk area.

According to the partisans, the locomotive sustained damage that prevents it from being returned to service without a major overhaul.

The “ATESH” movement notes that the Liski railway junction is a key part of the Russian Railways’ (RZD) main southern route. Trains from the Volga region, the Urals, and Siberia pass through it on their way to Valuyki.

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According to “ATESH,” the Russian command is using this route to transport heavy armored vehicles, fuel, and ammunition to units conducting assault operations against Ukrainian positions in the Kupiansk sector.

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Partisans claim that the damage to the locomotive could complicate logistics for Russian troops. Given the shortage of operational diesel locomotives, taking one out of service could cause delays in military trains and disrupt supply schedules to the front lines.

This was reported by the “ATESH” movement on Telegram.

In addition, agents of the “ATESH” partisan movement disabled a communications tower equipped with an electronic warfare system near the village of Pidhirne in the Rossoshansky District of the Voronezh Region of the Russian Federation. The destruction of this facility has critically reduced the occupiers’ ability to monitor the area and jam signals in the region.

As a reminder, “ATESH” partisans disrupted rail transport in the Russian Federation’s rear for military factories.

In the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation, part of a railroad bridge collapsed as a result of a drone attack, and a total of 28 railcars derailed. This was reported by the region’s acting governor, Yegor Kovalchuk.

Earlier in Kostroma, Russia, partisans paralyzed the railway used to supply fuel and equipment to military factories. As a result, there are no longer any safe havens left for the occupiers.

Agents of the “ATESH” military movement disabled three railway switch boxes near the settlements of Luhanske in the Donetsk region, as well as Rozyvka and Molochansk in the Zaporizhzhia region.

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