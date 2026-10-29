Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on the drone attack on Moscow on the night of October 29. According to him, such events indicate that the so-called “special military operation” must continue.

Peskov made this statement in comments to Russian propagandists.

“The attacks during the Russia-Africa Summit once again underscore that the ‘special military operation’ must continue,” he noted.

The dictator’s spokesperson also noted, while commenting on the attacks on Moscow, that the air defense system is functioning effectively.

As a reminder, Moscow came under a massive drone attack.

The night before, explosions were heard across Russia and factories were on fire; Moscow’s airports restricted operations.

As a reminder, drones attacked the Azot chemical plant in Russia’s Tula region.

Meanwhile, explosions were heard in Lipetsk, and a fire has been reported near the airfield.

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