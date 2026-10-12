Russia attacked Ochakiv with a "Banderole" missile; one person was injured

In Ochakiv, Mykolaiv Oblast, a 54-year-old woman was injured as a result of a Russian “Banderol” missile strike. Her condition is stable. A warehouse, four two-story apartment buildings, and one private home were also damaged.

According to him, on the afternoon of October 11, Russian troops attacked the Ochakiv community with a “Banderol” missile. A 54-year-old local resident was injured in the strike. Her condition is currently assessed as stable.

In addition to the strike on Ochakiv, Russian troops also attacked other settlements in the Mykolaiv region.

In Mykolaiv, the Russians deployed Shahed-type attack drones, targeting port and civilian infrastructure. A cargo terminal and a warehouse were damaged. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

Overnight, Russian troops attacked the city with an FPV drone. The strike damaged the road surface; no reports of casualties have been received.

In the village of Martynivske, part of the Prybuzhany community in the Voznesensk district, windows of a private home were damaged as a result of an attack by a Shahed-type drone. No one was injured.

The Russians also attacked the Halytsynivska and Ochakivska communities with FPV drones. In the village of Lymani, three private homes and outbuildings were damaged. According to available information, there were no casualties.

Thus, Russian attacks in the Mykolaiv region have resulted in damage to residential buildings, roads, port facilities, and civilian infrastructure. At least one person is known to have been injured as a result of the strike on Ochakiv.

This was reported by Georgy Reshetilov, acting head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, on Telegram.

In addition, three people were killed and nine others were wounded as a result of a Russian missile strike on the outskirts of Kharkiv. Details regarding the circumstances of the attack and the condition of the victims have not yet been specified.

Earlier, Russia struck Kharkiv with KAB missiles, resulting in one fatality and several injuries.

On October 11, in the Bohodukhiv district of the Kharkiv region, Russian forces attacked a truck belonging to an agricultural enterprise with a drone. The driver was killed in the strike.

Russia also attacked Kharkiv and nine other settlements in the region, resulting in casualties.

As a reminder, search and rescue operations have been completed in Zaporizhzhia at the site of a Russian strike on a residential building that occurred on October 10. The attack killed 20 people, including four children, and injured 17 others.

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