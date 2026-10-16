Russia struck one of Rivne's largest shopping centers

Russian troops struck one of the large shopping and entertainment centers in Rivne. The regional military administration reported the attack.

“In addition to the residential area, one of the major retail establishments was also hit. Details to follow. I am currently at the scene with all emergency services,” Koval said.

Since this evening, Russia has been attacking the Rivne region with “Shahed” missiles. Seven people were injured as a result of the attack, and a high-rise building was severely damaged.

The Ternopil, Volyn, and Lviv regions are suffering from sustained attacks.

This was reported with reference to Oleksandr Koval, head of the Rivne Regional State Administration.

Shopping centers have set a new “record” for the number of security alerts.

A Russian Shahed struck a residential area in Rivne; there are injuries.

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