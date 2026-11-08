During the first week of November, the Russian army lost 16,130 soldiers. This is the highest weekly figure since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

According to the General Staff, from November 1 to 7, the Ukrainian Defense Forces neutralized 16,130 Russian soldiers. The General Staff called this result a new all-time record for the entire period of the full-scale war.

“The first week of November was the most successful for Ukrainian soldiers since the start of the full-scale invasion. Over the course of seven days, from November 1 to 7, the Russian aggressor lost 16,130 soldiers—a new all-time record for the war,” the statement reads.

The General Staff noted that, in fact, every day Ukrainian defenders neutralize enough enemy personnel to form an average Russian motorized rifle regiment.

“On average, more than 2,300 occupiers per day, or nearly a hundred per hour,” the agency added.

This was reported on Telegram by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Total combat losses of Russian troops since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine—from February 24, 2022, to November 8, 2026—amount to approximately 1,606,400 personnel.

As a reminder, Russia lost five divisions during the battles for Krynky.

A Russian soldier begged for food for three days, but his commander responded with insults.

Drone operators from the 41st Brigade are attacking Russian infantry in Kupiansk.

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