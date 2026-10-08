Russia carried out 970 strikes on the Zaporizhzhia region; three people were wounded

Over the past 24 hours, on October 7, Russian troops carried out 970 strikes on 58 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. Three people were wounded as a result of enemy attacks on the Zaporizhzhia district.

Russia carried out 21 airstrikes on the Zaporizhzhia region. According to Ivan Fedorov, over the past 24 hours, Russian forces carried out 21 airstrikes on Zaporizhzhia, Kushuhum, Komyshuvas, Novomykolaivka, Novorozivka, Serhiivka, Novosolone, Vasylkove, Tavriiske, Myrivka, Vesele, Odarivka, Zalivne, Orikhiv, Chervonyi Yar, Vilnianska, Preobrazhenka, and Mykilskyi.

In addition, Russian occupiers actively used drones.

775 UAVs of various types, primarily FPV drones, attacked dozens of settlements in the region.

The following areas came under drone attack: Zaporizhzhia, Vilniansk, Malokaterynivka, Kushuhum, Komyshuvakha, Chervonodniprovka, Hryhorivka, Richne, Zaporozhets, Veselyanka, Novoyakovlivka, Zapasne, Magdalynivka, Bilenke, Malyshivka, Novooleksandrivka, Yasna Polyana, Stepnogorsk, Plavni, Primorske, Pavlivka, Lukyanivske, Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novopavlivka, Preobrazhenka, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Chervona Krynytsia, Omelnyk, Bilohirya, Charivne, Novoselivka, Hulyaypilsk, Hirke, Staroukrainka, Kopani, Dolynka, Rivne, Vozdvyzhivka, Zadorozhne, Nove Zaporizhzhia, and Rybne.

The occupiers fired from multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) and artillery. One attack from a multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS) was also recorded in the Zaporizhzhia region. Zapasne came under fire.

Russian troops carried out another 173 artillery strikes on Chervonodniprovka, Hryhorivka, Richne, Zapasne, Novoyakovlivka, Magdalynivka, Stepnogorsk, Plavni, Primorske, Pavlivka, Lukyanivske, Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novopavlivka, Preobrazhenka, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Chervona Krynytsia, Omelnyk, Bilohirya, Charivne, Novoselivka, Hulyaypilskyi, Hirkyi, Staroukrainka, Kopani, Dolynka, Rivne, Vozdvyzhivka, Zadorozhne, Novozaporizhzhia, and Rybne.

Homes, vehicles, and infrastructure have been damaged in the region. As a result of Russian attacks in the Zaporizhzhia region, 84 reports of damage to homes, vehicles, and infrastructure were recorded.

In total, over the past 24 hours, Russian troops carried out 970 strikes on 58 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. The majority of the attacks were drone strikes—775 UAVs of various types.

This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, co-chair of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Defense Council, on Telegram.

In Kyiv, as of the morning of October 8, two people were killed as a result of a Russian strike on a 12-story building in the Desnianskyi district. Four more residents were injured, including two children.

On Wednesday, Russian troops attacked the Borshchahivka Chemical and Pharmaceutical Plant (BCPP), one of Ukraine’s largest manufacturers in the pharmaceutical market.

On the morning of October 7, Russia launched a massive strike on the Poltava region using cruise missiles and attack drones. Explosions were heard in Kremenchuk, as well as in Oleksandriya in the Kirovohrad region.

Russian occupiers attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 20 times with drones and missiles. Two people were injured as a result of the shelling, and civilian infrastructure was damaged.

On the morning of October 7, Russian invaders struck critical infrastructure in Oleksandriya, Kirovohrad Oblast. The attack resulted in one fatality and several injuries.

On October 7, the aftermath of a Russian attack was observed in the Podilskyi district of Kyiv. The strike caused a fire in an office and warehouse building, and the ceiling was partially destroyed.

As a reminder, at least two people were killed in Kyiv as a result of a nighttime attack.

Russia struck Zaporizhzhia’s transportation infrastructure.

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