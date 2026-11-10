Russian occupation administrations are persecuting Ukrainian families because their children refuse to comply with imposed rules, including singing the Russian Federation’s national anthem. Parents are being detained, intimidated, and tortured.

This was stated by Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, during the presentation of a special report on violations of the rights of Ukrainian children in the temporarily occupied territories.

According to him, parents are first subjected to so-called “interviews,” which are often accompanied by physical violence. In some cases, criminal proceedings are initiated against family members.

Minors who openly demonstrate disloyalty to the occupying authorities are also subjected to persecution. The Ukrainian side already has confirmed data on such cases.

Lubinec emphasized that such repression is part of Russia’s systematic policy aimed at suppressing Ukrainian identity and imposing Russian ideology on children in the occupied territories.

Source: Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights (Dmytro Lubinets).

As a reminder, Melania Trump reacted to the successful evacuation of Oleshky residents.

Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reported on October 30 that all residents of Oleshky who wished to leave for territory controlled by Ukraine were able to take advantage of the evacuation, and humanitarian aid was delivered to those who remained.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces ensured a ceasefire in the Kherson region to carry out the humanitarian mission in Oleshky. However, the Russian military took advantage of this lull to fortify their own positions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on November 2.

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