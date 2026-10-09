A Russian attack in the Rivne region injured five members of a large family

A large family was injured as a result of a Russian attack in the north of the Rivne region.

Preliminary reports indicate that five people were injured, including a 10-year-old child who is in serious condition.

The family’s home sustained significant damage. The community leader is at the scene, and the victims will receive the necessary assistance.

Source: Oleksandr Koval, Head of the Rivne Regional State Administration

Following the Russian Federation’s strike on a warehouse, the Ranok publishing house is urgently reprinting the destroyed textbooks.

In Kyiv, a Russian attack damaged the logistics center of the “Ranok” publishing house.

Russia cynically called the massive attack on Ukraine a “retaliatory strike.”

Read us on